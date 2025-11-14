St. Thomas More, Central Catholic punch ticket to championship

Championship Schedule (Saturday, Nov. 15)

Division II

2) St. Scholastica vs 1) St. Thomas More - 4:30 p.m.

Division V

3) Central Catholic at 1) Metairie Park Country Day - 9 a.m. Saturday

Semifinals (Friday, Nov. 14)

Central Catholic rallied from a 2–1 deficit to stun Westminster Christian in five sets on Friday, advancing to the Division V state championship match. Westminster led after three sets behind strong play from Harper Fontenot, but the Eagles forced a decisive fifth set with a late combo block in the fourth. In the final frame, Jorden Geason delivered the clinching kill to send Central Catholic to a title matchup with Country Day.

In Division II, St. Thomas More earned a spot in the championship match with a sweep of South Lafourche. The Cougars controlled throughout, powered by sophomore hitter Morgan Dunn, who delivered several key kills. Marvel Potier added an ace to extend the lead, and Abby Strother chipped in another kill before Dunn finished the match with the final point.

Quarterfinals (Thursday, Nov. 13)

Ten high school volleyball programs from the Acadiana area opened play Thursday as the LHSAA state tournament got underway in the quarterfinal round at the Cajundome.

In Division IV, Lafayette Christian faced Isidore Newman of New Orleans. Junior Grace Alexander delivered 13 kills for the Knights, including a powerful strike midway through the first set to cut the deficit to 12-11. Newman closed out the frame 25-20 after a well-placed shot from Leilani Reid and went on to sweep the Knights in straight sets.

Newman advances to face either two-time champion Northlake Christian or Catholic of New Iberia, one of this year’s tournament Cinderellas. Northlake Christian dropped the first set to the Panthers but responded behind steady play from Kara McSpaddin. After Catholic’s Caroline Meyer tied the second set at 13, the Wolverines surged, taking the next three sets to win 3-1 and move on to the semifinals.

At the top of the Division IV bracket, eighth-seeded Notre Dame pushed top-ranked Dunham. Trailing in the fourth set, the Pios fought to force a decisive fifth, sparked by a late kill from Mary Ellen Trahan that put them up 23-22. But Dunham answered as Bree Mills delivered a key kill off the deflection to regain the lead. Mills then sealed the match with a block, giving the Tigers a 3-1 win.

In Division V, Westminster of Opelousas looked to reach the semifinals for the fifth straight year but ran into a strong Northside Christian squad. The Warriors opened aggressively with one of Emily Abshire’s five kills, but Crusaders senior Laila Gauthier countered with 11 kills of her own. Westminster controlled the match throughout, sweeping Northside Christian in straight sets to advance.

In Division II, St. Thomas More began its pursuit of a fifth straight state title with a dominant sweep of Kenner Discovery. Senior middle blocker Marvel Potier powered the Cougars early with multiple kills in the first set as STM cruised to a 25-8 opening-frame win and never looked back, taking the match in straight sets.

On the other side of the Division II bracket, Teurlings Catholic pushed Academy of Our Lady to the limit in a five-set battle. Ava Hebert delivered a strong kill down the middle, but the Penguins responded with a block from Zhoey Johnson to help take the first two sets. The Rebels rallied to force a decisive fifth, but Academy of Our Lady prevailed to advance.

In Division I, Southside met Slidell in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal. The Sharks struck first as Ryan Holm floated a shot over the Tigers’ block, but defending champion Slidell answered quickly. Addyson Dowell helped power the Tigers through the opening set, and Slidell went on to sweep the match and return to the semifinals.

The final Acadiana matchup of the day came in Division V with Central Catholic facing Episcopal School of Acadiana. Central Catholic claimed the first two sets behind strong play from Emmy Robison, but ESA extended the contest as Camille Herrington led the Falcons to a third-set win. Central Catholic closed the door in the fourth, taking the match 3-1 to move on to Friday’s semifinal.

