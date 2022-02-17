Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

St. Thomas More boys soccer wins Division II Title

items.[0].videoTitle
St. Thomas More boys soccer wins Division II Title
STM SOCCER.jpg
Posted at 10:49 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 23:49:13-05

HAMMOND — The St. Thomas More boys soccer team won the Division II State Championship against East Jefferson, 1-0, on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Chris Williams scored the winning goal in the 84th minute of the contest to lift the Cougars to the win.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.