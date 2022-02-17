St. Thomas More boys soccer wins Division II Title

HAMMOND — The St. Thomas More boys soccer team won the Division II State Championship against East Jefferson, 1-0, on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Chris Williams scored the winning goal in the 84th minute of the contest to lift the Cougars to the win.

