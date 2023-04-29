St. Thomas More and Kaplan punch tickets to Championship Sunday

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

SEMIFINALS

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION II

3. Beau Chene 7

2. Albany 8

DIVISION III

3. Doyle 0

2. Kaplan 8

Select Schools

DIVISION I

5. Chapelle 4

1. St. Thomas More 5

DIVISION II

4. David Thibodaux 1

1. Buckeye 5

DIVISION III

6. D'Arbonne Woods 12

2. Notre Dame 8

DIVISION IV

8. Central Catholic 4

5. Opelousas Catholic 3

QUARTERFINALS

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION II

10. North Vermilion 1

2. Albany 5

11. Franklin Parish 3

3. Beau Chene 7

DIVISION III

7. Loreauville 1

2. Kaplan 4

Select Schools

DIVISION I

8. St. Joseph's Academy 3

1. St. Thomas More 14

7. Acadiana 3

2. Tioga 4

DIVISION II

5. De La Salle 6

4. David Thibodaux 7

DIVISION III

7. Patrick Taylor 4

2. Notre Dame 10

DIVISION IV

8. Central Catholic 5

1. Catholic - P.C. 6

5. Opelousas Catholic 4

4. Cedar Creek 2

7. Sacred Heart 5

2. Riverside Academy 14

DIVISION V

6. Northside Christian 8

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville 11

Non-Select Schools

REGIONAL

DIVISION II

17. Erath 0

1. North Desoto 11

13. Iota 3

4. Iowa 5

7. Lutcher 4

10. North Vermilion 5

19. Livonia 0

3. Beau Chene 15

11. Franklin Parish 7

6. Jennings 3

DIVISION III

10. Port Barre 0

7. Loreauville 10

15. Mamou 1

2. Kaplan 11

DIVISION IV

11. Welsh 0

6. Oak Grove 10

Select Schools

DIVISION I

17. Ben Franklin 0

1. St. Thomas More 15

10. Dominican 5

7. Acadiana 6

15. Lafayette 3

2. Tioga 13

DIVISION II

13. Cabrini 0

4. David Thibodaux 9

14. Lafayette Christian 0

3. Archbishop Hannan 13

15. Teurlings 3

2. Vandebilt Catholic 7

DIVISION III

16. Catholic N.I. 0

1. Calvary Baptist 15

15. Fisher 0

2. Notre Dame 15

DIVISION IV

16. Highland Baptist 0

1. Catholic - P.C. 10

9. Ascension Catholic 4

8. Central Catholic 8

12. St. Edmund 0

5. Opelousas Catholic 9

10. Covenant Christian 0

7. Sacred Heart 5

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

Non-Select Schools

1st Round

DIVISION I

25. New Iberia 0

8. Northshore 8

19. Haughton 12

14. Southside 1

DIVISION II

17. Erath 20

16. Rayne 4

20. Eunice 5

13. Iota 11

22. Cecilia 2

11. Franklin Parish 13

23. Loranger 6

10. North Vermilion 11

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Berwick 6

16. Pine 7

24. Crowley 0

9. Pine Prairie 15

26. Vidalia 1

7. Loreauville 16

23. Church Point 0

10. Port Barre 8

18. Springfield 2

15. Mamou 8

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV

24. Centerville 1

9. Lakeside 16

25. Basile 0

8. Vinton 18

20. Delcambre 3

13. East Beauregard 11

22. Gueydan 0

11. Welsh 13

18. Lake Arthur 4

15. Mangham 8

DIVISION V

25. Lacassine 5

8. Harrisonburg 16

Select Schools

DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton 0

15. Lafayette 15

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep 1

14. Lafayette Christian 16

18. N.O. Charter 0

15. Teurlings 20

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman 0

16. Catholic N.I. 10

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter 1

13. Thomas Jefferson 11

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. Ascension Christian 0

16. Highland Baptist 3

21. Central Private 0

12. St. Edmund 16

19. Hanson Memorial 6

14. Glenbrook 9

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel