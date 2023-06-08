St. Martinville RB Steven Blanco commits to UL

St. Martinville running back Steven Blanco committed to Louisiana on Wednesday, June 7.
1000% committed to the cULture @leg12tim @CoachBryantRoss @CoachThomas_59 @RaginCajunsFB pic.twitter.com/6PZwYjdWVt— Steven Blanco (@StevenBlanco337) June 7, 2023
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back chose UL over the likes of Sun Belt rivals Troy, ULM, and Arkansas State.
Blanco comes off a junior season where he rushed for 2,213 yards and 30 touchdowns while earning District 6-3A Offensive MVP.
