St. Martinville RB Steven Blanco commits to UL

St. Martinville running back Steven Blanco committed to Louisiana on Wednesday, June 7.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back chose UL over the likes of Sun Belt rivals Troy, ULM, and Arkansas State.

Blanco comes off a junior season where he rushed for 2,213 yards and 30 touchdowns while earning District 6-3A Offensive MVP.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel