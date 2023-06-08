Watch Now
St. Martinville RB Steven Blanco commits to UL

St. Martinville RB Steven Blanco commits to UL
Posted at 11:10 PM, Jun 07, 2023
St. Martinville running back Steven Blanco committed to Louisiana on Wednesday, June 7.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back chose UL over the likes of Sun Belt rivals Troy, ULM, and Arkansas State.

Blanco comes off a junior season where he rushed for 2,213 yards and 30 touchdowns while earning District 6-3A Offensive MVP.
