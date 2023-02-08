St. Martinville, Northside, and Notre Dame pick up district wins

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ascension Episcopal 58, Delcambre 24
Carencro 43, Acadiana 20
ESA 62, Hathaway 55
Franklin 84, West St. Mary 50
Hanson Memorial 44, Centerville 37
Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 45
Lake Arthur 62, DeQuincy 35
Notre Dame 56, Grand Lake 32
New Iberia 48, Sam Houston 37
Northside 68, Westgate 47
Southside 70, Lafayette 45
St. Martinville 79, Abbeville 67
St. Thomas More 61, David Thibodaux 43
Sulphur 64, Comeaux 54
Vermilion Catholic 76, Jeanerette 51
Welsh 63, Vinton 59
Westminster Christian 79, Opelousas Catholic 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Carencro 51, Acadiana 39
Erath 58, Crowley 45
Hanson Memorial 48, Centerville 14
Highland Baptist 68, Covenant Christian Academy 48
Lafayette 53, Southside 30
Lafayette Christian Academy 53, Teurlings Catholic 17
Lake Arthur 57, DeQuincy 24
New Iberia 47, Sam Houston 33
Pointe Coupee Catholic 51, False River Academy 31
St. Thomas More 64, David Thibodaux 29
Sulphur 58, Comeaux 37
Vermilion Catholic 63, Jeanerette 30
Welsh 45, Vinton 33
Westminster Christian 71, Opelousas Catholic 38
