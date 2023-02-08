St. Martinville, Northside, and Notre Dame pick up district wins



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ascension Episcopal 58, Delcambre 24

Carencro 43, Acadiana 20

ESA 62, Hathaway 55

Franklin 84, West St. Mary 50

Hanson Memorial 44, Centerville 37

Lafayette Christian Academy 68, Teurlings Catholic 45

Lake Arthur 62, DeQuincy 35

Notre Dame 56, Grand Lake 32

New Iberia 48, Sam Houston 37

Northside 68, Westgate 47

Southside 70, Lafayette 45

St. Martinville 79, Abbeville 67

St. Thomas More 61, David Thibodaux 43

Sulphur 64, Comeaux 54

Vermilion Catholic 76, Jeanerette 51

Welsh 63, Vinton 59

Westminster Christian 79, Opelousas Catholic 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Carencro 51, Acadiana 39

Erath 58, Crowley 45

Hanson Memorial 48, Centerville 14

Highland Baptist 68, Covenant Christian Academy 48

Lafayette 53, Southside 30

Lafayette Christian Academy 53, Teurlings Catholic 17

Lake Arthur 57, DeQuincy 24

New Iberia 47, Sam Houston 33

Pointe Coupee Catholic 51, False River Academy 31

St. Thomas More 64, David Thibodaux 29

Sulphur 58, Comeaux 37

Vermilion Catholic 63, Jeanerette 30

Welsh 45, Vinton 33

Westminster Christian 71, Opelousas Catholic 38

