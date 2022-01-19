St. Martinville Downs Abbeville 67-35 in District Action

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
St. Martinville 67, Abbeville 35
Delcambre 42, Jeanerette 38
Elton 69, Washington-Marion 59
JS Clark Leadership Academy 63, Midland 62
LaGrange 71, North Vermilion 46
Lafayette Christian Academy 61, Notre Dame 42
Lake Charles College Prep 56, Jennings 55
Northwest 83, Pine Prairie 43
St. Thomas More 66, Westgate 50
Ville Platte 57, Mamou 54
Welsh 58, Lake Arthur 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Delcambre 65, Jeanerette 39
Jennings 67, Kennedy 27
LaGrange 71, North Vermilion 46
Lake Arthur 55, Welsh 34
Midland 49, JS Clark Leadership Academy 39
Northwest 67, Pine Prairie 34
St. Thomas More 47, Westgate 28
Ville Platte 52, Mamou 29
Washington-Marion 67, Elton 49
