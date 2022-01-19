St. Martinville Downs Abbeville 67-35 in District Action

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

St. Martinville 67, Abbeville 35

Delcambre 42, Jeanerette 38

Elton 69, Washington-Marion 59

JS Clark Leadership Academy 63, Midland 62

LaGrange 71, North Vermilion 46

Lafayette Christian Academy 61, Notre Dame 42

Lake Charles College Prep 56, Jennings 55

Northwest 83, Pine Prairie 43

St. Thomas More 66, Westgate 50

Ville Platte 57, Mamou 54

Welsh 58, Lake Arthur 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Delcambre 65, Jeanerette 39

Jennings 67, Kennedy 27

LaGrange 71, North Vermilion 46

Lake Arthur 55, Welsh 34

Midland 49, JS Clark Leadership Academy 39

Northwest 67, Pine Prairie 34

St. Thomas More 47, Westgate 28

Ville Platte 52, Mamou 29

Washington-Marion 67, Elton 49

