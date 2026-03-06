Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

St. Joseph’s Academy rallies past Teurlings to deny Rebels’ title bid

Posted

HAMMOND — The Teurlings Catholic girls' basketball team entered the state tournament as the lowest remaining seed but still managed a historic postseason run.

The seventh-ranked Rebels advanced to their first state semifinal since 2007, when Garry Brodhead — now the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball — led the program.

A semifinal victory over St. Joseph's Academy Redstickers would've sent Teurlings to its first championship appearance since 2004.

Teurlings got off to a strong start behind forward Jayda Senegal. Senegal controlled the glass early, converting a rebound putback for an and-one play on her way to 10 points and nine rebounds.

Later in the half, senior guard Justyse George knocked down a difficult shot in traffic. George, who entered the game averaging 23 points per contest, finished with a team-high 14 points. The teams went into halftime tied 26–26.

After the break, St. Joseph’s Academy began to take control. Guard Ella Gisclair buried a 3-pointer from the wing — her only triple of the night — to spark the Redstickers’ offense.

Later in the fourth quarter, Kendall Dailey converted an and-one opportunity as St. Joseph’s Academy surged ahead with a 10–0 run.

Teurlings’ season came to an end as the Rebels fell to St. Joseph’s Academy 51–46 in the championship game.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.