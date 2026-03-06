St. Joseph’s Academy rallies past Teurlings to deny Rebels’ title bid

HAMMOND — The Teurlings Catholic girls' basketball team entered the state tournament as the lowest remaining seed but still managed a historic postseason run.

The seventh-ranked Rebels advanced to their first state semifinal since 2007, when Garry Brodhead — now the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns women's basketball — led the program.

A semifinal victory over St. Joseph's Academy Redstickers would've sent Teurlings to its first championship appearance since 2004.

Teurlings got off to a strong start behind forward Jayda Senegal. Senegal controlled the glass early, converting a rebound putback for an and-one play on her way to 10 points and nine rebounds.

Later in the half, senior guard Justyse George knocked down a difficult shot in traffic. George, who entered the game averaging 23 points per contest, finished with a team-high 14 points. The teams went into halftime tied 26–26.

After the break, St. Joseph’s Academy began to take control. Guard Ella Gisclair buried a 3-pointer from the wing — her only triple of the night — to spark the Redstickers’ offense.

Later in the fourth quarter, Kendall Dailey converted an and-one opportunity as St. Joseph’s Academy surged ahead with a 10–0 run.

Teurlings’ season came to an end as the Rebels fell to St. Joseph’s Academy 51–46 in the championship game.

