Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

St. Amant edges Cecilia in shootout; Acadiana teams notch Thursday night wins

LRCA, Notre Dame and others shine on Thursday night in Week 2
LRCA, Notre Dame and others shine on Thursday night in Week 2
Braylon Calais Cecilia vs St. Amant.jpg
Posted

High school football teams across Acadiana and the state put up big offensive performances Thursday night, highlighted by St. Amant’s 60-56 shootout win over Cecilia and Lafayette Renaissance’s 48-6 rout of Abbeville.

Scores:

  • Delcambre 53, Berchmans Academy 7
  • St. Amant 60, Cecilia 56
  • Lafayette Renaissance Charter 48, Abbeville 6
  • Notre Dame 42, Ville Platte 7
  • Loreauville 41, Ascension Catholic 21
  • Rayne 36, Northwest 33
  • Westminster Christian-Lafayette 54, Thrive Academy 0
  • Slaughter Community Charter 62, Morgan City 0

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.