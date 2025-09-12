St. Amant edges Cecilia in shootout; Acadiana teams notch Thursday night wins

High school football teams across Acadiana and the state put up big offensive performances Thursday night, highlighted by St. Amant’s 60-56 shootout win over Cecilia and Lafayette Renaissance’s 48-6 rout of Abbeville.

Scores:



Delcambre 53, Berchmans Academy 7

St. Amant 60, Cecilia 56

Lafayette Renaissance Charter 48, Abbeville 6

Notre Dame 42, Ville Platte 7

Loreauville 41, Ascension Catholic 21

Rayne 36, Northwest 33

Westminster Christian-Lafayette 54, Thrive Academy 0

Slaughter Community Charter 62, Morgan City 0

