Southside, Teurlings, Ascension Episcopal win golf titles

ACROSS ACADIANA — The LHSAA Golf State Championships wrapped up Tuesday with team titles for Southside, Teurlings Catholic and Ascension Episcopal, highlighting a strong finish for Acadiana schools across multiple divisions.

Southside captured the Division I girls championship, finishing at 28-over-par with a two-day total of 320 (164-156). Barbe placed second at 328, while St. Joseph’s Academy and Mandeville tied for third at 334.

In Division II boys, Teurlings Catholic claimed the team title at 66-over-par with a total score of 327, edging St. Louis by a tiebreaker. Ascension Episcopal secured their eighth straight Division III boys championship, finishing at 36-over-par with a total of 310, ahead of Dunham and Episcopal.

Individually, Teurlings Catholic’s Spencer Hagan won the Division II boys title at 4-over-par (74-74—148). Ascension Episcopal’s Noah Chauvin took the Division III boys crown at 4-under-par (68-72—140), his third consecutive. In Division IV boys, Berchman’s Academy’s Ivan Popp earned won gold with a 7-under-par total of 137 (68-69).

To see the final results for each division, click each tab below.

GIRLS'

Division I & II

BOYS'

Division I

Division II

Division III

Division IV

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