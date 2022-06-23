Southside High School appealing Select School designation

Southside High School is appealing their classification as a select school, the LHSAA announced Wednesday in a document

In early June, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted that any school with magnet components will be considered a "Select School" in postseason play. 89 programs were added to the private school divisions. There are currently 207 non-select school and 198 select schools, if the ruling stood.

The Sharks are 1 of 78 schools appealing the select designation.

The select and non-select distinctions affect football, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel