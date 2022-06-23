Watch
Southside High School appealing Select School designation

Posted at 12:55 AM, Jun 23, 2022
Southside High School is appealing their classification as a select school, the LHSAA announced Wednesday in a document

In early June, the LHSAA Executive Committee voted that any school with magnet components will be considered a "Select School" in postseason play. 89 programs were added to the private school divisions. There are currently 207 non-select school and 198 select schools, if the ruling stood.

The Sharks are 1 of 78 schools appealing the select designation.

The select and non-select distinctions affect football, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball.

