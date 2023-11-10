Seven Acadiana prep volleyball teams advance to semifinal round

Semifinal Round

Division II

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #3

1. St. Thomas More

4. St. Scholastica

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #1

3. Teurlings Catholic

2. Ben Franklin

Division III

11/10, 10:00 AM @Court #1

1. Archbishop Hannan

4. Catholic - New Iberia

Division IV

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #3

1. Isadore Newman

5. Notre Dame

Division V

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #2

1. Country Day

4. Central Catholic

11/10, 10:00 AM @Court #2

3. Ascension Episcopal

2. Westminster

Quarterfinal Round

Division II

1. St. Thomas More 3

9. Assumption 0

3. Teurlings Catholic 3

6. Academy of Our Lady 1

Division III

5. St. Michael the Archangel 0

4. Catholic - New Iberia 3

Division IV

5. Notre Dame 3

4. Calvary 2

Division V

1. Country Day 3

9. Episcopal Acadiana 0

5. Louise McGehee 1

4. Central Catholic 3

3. Ascension Episcopal 3

6. Ascension Catholic 2

7. Central Private 0

2. Westminster 3

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Download our free app for Apple,Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel