Seven Acadiana prep volleyball teams advance to semifinal round

Semifinal Round
Division II
11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #3
1. St. Thomas More
4. St. Scholastica
11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #1
3. Teurlings Catholic
2. Ben Franklin
11/10, 10:00 AM @Court #1
1. Archbishop Hannan
4. Catholic - New Iberia
11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #3
1. Isadore Newman
5. Notre Dame
11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #2
1. Country Day
4. Central Catholic
11/10, 10:00 AM @Court #2
3. Ascension Episcopal
2. Westminster
Quarterfinal Round
1. St. Thomas More 3
9. Assumption 0
3. Teurlings Catholic 3
6. Academy of Our Lady 1
5. St. Michael the Archangel 0
4. Catholic - New Iberia 3
5. Notre Dame 3
4. Calvary 2
1. Country Day 3
9. Episcopal Acadiana 0
5. Louise McGehee 1
4. Central Catholic 3
3. Ascension Episcopal 3
6. Ascension Catholic 2
7. Central Private 0
2. Westminster 3
