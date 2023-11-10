Watch Now
Seven Acadiana prep volleyball teams advance to semifinal round

Acadiana Area Scores and Highlights from Quarterfinal Round
Posted at 12:07 AM, Nov 10, 2023
Semifinal Round

Division II
11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #3

1. St. Thomas More

4. St. Scholastica

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #1
3. Teurlings Catholic

2. Ben Franklin

Division III

11/10, 10:00 AM @Court #1

1. Archbishop Hannan

4. Catholic - New Iberia

Division IV

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #3

1. Isadore Newman
5. Notre Dame

Division V

11/10, 11:50 AM @Court #2

1. Country Day

4. Central Catholic

11/10, 10:00 AM @Court #2

3. Ascension Episcopal

2. Westminster

Quarterfinal Round

Division II

1. St. Thomas More 3
9. Assumption 0

3. Teurlings Catholic 3
6. Academy of Our Lady 1

Division III

5. St. Michael the Archangel 0
4. Catholic - New Iberia 3

Division IV

5. Notre Dame 3
4. Calvary 2

Division V

1. Country Day 3
9. Episcopal Acadiana 0

5. Louise McGehee 1
4. Central Catholic 3

3. Ascension Episcopal 3
6. Ascension Catholic 2

7. Central Private 0
2. Westminster 3

------------------------------------------------------------
