Senior Spotlight: Notre Dame's Lily Morgan

CROWLEY — Volleyball has been a Morgan family tradition since 1980. Starting with Stephanie Garrett who played at Ole Miss, her nieces, Anna and Grace, carved their own legacy, and their baby sister, Lily, is making a name for herself.

"I was so proud of them and I'm just really excited to be at their level now," says Lily. "I just really looked up to them."

The Notre Dame outside hitter followed in the footsteps of her older siblings and watched her oldest sister, Grace, play in college... giving her a tough act to follow.

"When we were younger it wasn't too competitive especially with my older sister because of our age difference. Definitely when I was a freshman and my older sister was a senior, I was just a little freshman and she was top notch. As I'm getting older I'm like hey, I'm better than y'all are and they're like maybe."

She's grown in front of her siblings but she's also grown in front of Pios' head coach, Tara Young.

"I've known her almost her whole life," says Young. "She always had fire, she was always super aggressive and competitive. "She's funny, smart and she walks the walk."

In "walking the walk", Lily set personal goals before her senior season. Checking off three so far, she made the 2021 All-Star roster, helping the Pios to wins over St. Thomas More and Teurlings, and recording a thousand career kills. Next up, she hopes to hoist a championship trophy next month in the Cajundome.

Besides her work ethic, it's Lily's passion that's brought her this far.

"On the court, I'm very intense and I'm trying to get it done. That's just my natural self as a leader."

Just like her older sisters, Lily grew into her potential... and then some.

"She's exactly what I thought she would become. She really is," says Young. "She's the leader that I knew she could be. It's been pretty awesome watching her grow up."

