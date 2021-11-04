Senior Spotlight: ESA's Regan Manning

CADE — A vital piece to the puzzle, Regan Manning's name will forever float in ESA history.

"She owns several of the school records, the 500 free, 100 fly, she's closing in if she doesn't have the 200 free, she's not that far off from possibly breaking a state record in 200 free. She's that good," says ESA head coach Glenn Armentor.

Regan began her swimming career at the young age of 4 years old. After what feels like a never-ending practice for a decade, she broke her first school record as only a freshmen.

"The girl I knew had broken it the year before," says Regan. "I had gone come close to the year before and went out and did it."

"Seeing her get up on the blocks on the final of the 500, give everybody a nice big smile and a good little wave and proceed to obliterate them in the pool."

Manning during her time with the Falcons has been state champion, all-star and record breaker, but she dives into the books just as much as the water with a 4.0 GPA.

Her ability to make a splash in and out of the pool embodies the spirit of Episcopal (School of Acadiana).

"It makes me feel a little scared knowing everyone knows what I'm doing here. I mean before high school swimming it was just something I did. I didn't really talk about it with a lot of people."

Whether in the pool or at school, it's no doubt that Manning's leadership has helped the Falcons swim team to reach new heights.

For her last lap, she hopes to add one more accomplishment— a state title for ESA.

"I've imagined it a lot and I'm afraid of imagining too much like jinxing it. Its everything we've worked for all these years. Not only training but making the team known and getting people to join and honestly it would mean so much."

