Senior Spotlight: Ascension Episcopal's Abby Hall

YOUNGSVILLE —

For new Ascension Episcopal volleyball coach Celie Ulm, Abby Hall is the perfect model for what she wants her program to look like.

"She's going to do whatever it takes in every situation to put forth the best effort for her team", says Celie Ulm.

Hall started her volleyball career in the fourth grade, after watching her big sister, Lizzy, star on the court. Ever since, Abby has shared a love for the sport with her life-long best friend and even got to share the court as high school teammates in 2018.

"It was good to have someone that was always there for me and to help me get better where I needed to," says Abby. "She could point out what I needed to work on but was also there to uplift and help me through that."

A complimentary piece then, Abby Hall is now the star of the show at Ascension. As a dominating outside hitter, she currently has the Gators as the top ranked team in Division IV. Hall believes it's the hard work in practice that's allowed her to elevate her game.

"I try to be as proactive as I can be in practice of working hard and making sure the drills are being done and doing it to my best effort or keep the ball up or just strategies on the court to try to work against the other team."

Hall is not only a leader for the Blue gators at the net but also in the classroom with a 4.0 GPA, but her words will never do the talking for her. Instead, it's her actions.

"She's not going to be the most vocal on the court," says Ulm. 'When you think of leader you think of vocal. She's more going to lead by example."

Now Abby is hoping her example will lead the Gators right back to the state tournament, AES has made it to at least the quarterfinals every year since 2009, but winning a title has alluded the program.

Hall hopes her final memory will be hoisting the Division IV trophy.

"I think this year we have a team that's really dedicated to make it and have the most successful season we can. We've been so close every year so it would be a really good feeling my senior year with making it all the way and getting there."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel