See what local soccer programs made the LHSAA playoffs

GIRLS SOCCER
Division I
24. New Iberia at 9. Thibodaux
21. Alexandria at 12. Lafayette
27. Baton Rouge at 6. Southside
31. Acadiana at 2. Denham Springs
Division II
32. Comeaux at 1. St. Thomas More
28. Academy of Our Lady at 5. Teurlings Catholic
20. Natchitoches Central at 13. North Vermilion
19. Beau Chene at 14. Tioga
22. A.J. Ellender at 11. David Thibodaux
31. Carencro at 2. Caddo Magnet
Division III
28. Erath at 5. Archbishop Hannan
20. DeRidder at 13. Cecilia
29. Morgan City at 4. University Lab
27. Kaplan at 6. E.D. White
23. St. Martinville at 10. South Beauregard
Division IV
28. Opelousas Catholic at 5. Episcopal School of Acadiana
21. Lafayette Christian at 12. Northlake Christian
20. Holy Savior Menard at 13. Catholic - N.I.
27. Vermilion Catholic at 6. Westminster Christian
26. Ascension Episcopal at 7. Pope John Paul II
18. Highland Baptist at 15. Acadiana Renaissance
BOYS SOCCER
Division I
21. New Iberia at 12. Lafayette
22. Pineville at 11. Acadiana
18. Southside at 15. Bonnabel
Division II
17. David Thibodaux at 16. Caddo Magnet
24. McKinley at 9. North Vermilion
20. Lakeshore at 13. Beau Chene
27. Tioga at 6. St. Thomas More
31. Minden at 2. Teurlings Catholic
Division III
32. Kaplan at 1. The Willow School
17. Tara at 16. Morgan City
23. Erath at 10. Parkview Baptist
18. De La Salle at 15. Cecilia
Division IV
28. Acadiana Renaissance Charter at 5. Isidore Newman
21. Pope John Paul II at 12. Catholic - N.I.
29. Lafayette Christian at 4. St. Charles
30. Fisher at 3. Ascension Episcopal
19. International H.S. of New Orleans at 14. Vermilion Catholic
27. Westminster Christian at 6. Loyola Prep
31. Thomas Jefferson at 2. Episcopal of Acadiana
