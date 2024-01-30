See what local soccer programs made the LHSAA playoffs

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I

24. New Iberia at 9. Thibodaux

21. Alexandria at 12. Lafayette

27. Baton Rouge at 6. Southside

31. Acadiana at 2. Denham Springs

Division II

32. Comeaux at 1. St. Thomas More

28. Academy of Our Lady at 5. Teurlings Catholic

20. Natchitoches Central at 13. North Vermilion

19. Beau Chene at 14. Tioga

22. A.J. Ellender at 11. David Thibodaux

31. Carencro at 2. Caddo Magnet

Division III

28. Erath at 5. Archbishop Hannan

20. DeRidder at 13. Cecilia

29. Morgan City at 4. University Lab

27. Kaplan at 6. E.D. White

23. St. Martinville at 10. South Beauregard

Division IV

28. Opelousas Catholic at 5. Episcopal School of Acadiana

21. Lafayette Christian at 12. Northlake Christian

20. Holy Savior Menard at 13. Catholic - N.I.

27. Vermilion Catholic at 6. Westminster Christian

26. Ascension Episcopal at 7. Pope John Paul II

18. Highland Baptist at 15. Acadiana Renaissance

BOYS SOCCER

Division I

21. New Iberia at 12. Lafayette

22. Pineville at 11. Acadiana

18. Southside at 15. Bonnabel

Division II

17. David Thibodaux at 16. Caddo Magnet

24. McKinley at 9. North Vermilion

20. Lakeshore at 13. Beau Chene

27. Tioga at 6. St. Thomas More

31. Minden at 2. Teurlings Catholic

Division III

32. Kaplan at 1. The Willow School

17. Tara at 16. Morgan City

23. Erath at 10. Parkview Baptist

18. De La Salle at 15. Cecilia

Division IV

28. Acadiana Renaissance Charter at 5. Isidore Newman

21. Pope John Paul II at 12. Catholic - N.I.

29. Lafayette Christian at 4. St. Charles

30. Fisher at 3. Ascension Episcopal

19. International H.S. of New Orleans at 14. Vermilion Catholic

27. Westminster Christian at 6. Loyola Prep

31. Thomas Jefferson at 2. Episcopal of Acadiana

