Redemption Run: Northside Christian eyes state title after heartbreak

CROWLEY — Northside Christian softball is headed back to Sulphur with unfinished business.

The Lady Warriors finished the regular season 16-6 against a challenging schedule, earning the No. 1 seed in Class C and a return trip to the state tournament.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, this team works really hard,” head coach Ryan Hanagriff said. “They’re passionate about the game, and we go off preparation. Our goal is to win a state championship.”

That goal comes with added motivation after last season’s disappointment. In 2025, Northside Christian reached the semifinals, but a rain delay pushed the game back a day before Claiborne Christian eliminated them.

“I remember feeling definitely disappointed because knowing our potential as a team we could have done so much better,” senior center fielder Emily Abshire said. “I don’t think we could’ve won it.”

Senior shortstop Heaven Williams said that loss has fueled the team’s focus throughout the year.

“Getting back here again is something we’ve been fueling for going towards this season,” Williams said. “This is what our goal was all season — getting a taste of it last season, realizing we can really do this.”

Now, with last year in the rearview mirror, the Lady Warriors are focused on finishing what they started.

“You want to get back to where you were and go further,” Hanagriff said. “We’re trying to redeem ourselves and take a title home.”

A championship, players say, would mean more than just a trophy. It would also bring recognition to their small school and community.

“I think if we can come back with a win, come back with the title, it’ll prove something — that just because we’re Class C, it doesn’t matter who we face,” Williams said. “It gives our girls the confidence to come back and win it next year.”

Abshire added that a title run could change how others view the program.

“In my opinion, I want teams to be intimidated by us even if we are a small school,” she said. “By winning this and showing all that hard work pays off, it’ll definitely help.”

Northside Christian will open tournament play against #13 Simpson at noon Friday in Sulphur.

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