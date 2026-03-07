Quarterfinal winners punch tickets to state tournament

ACROSS ACADIANA — Several Acadiana-area teams kept their championship hopes alive Friday night as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) boys basketball quarterfinals wrapped up across the state.
With the victories, each winning team secured a spot in next week’s state tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, where the remaining teams will compete for state championships in their respective divisions.
Friday Night Quarterfinal Scores
Division II (Non-Select)
Northwest 71, Plaquemine 61
Division III (Non-Select)
Mamou 65, Doyle 54
Division IV (Non-Select)
Ferriday 55, North Central 41
East Iberville 73, Lake Arthur 55
West St. Mary 51, Arcadia 38
Division I (Select)
Catholic-Baton Rouge 54, St. Thomas More 51
Division II (Select)
Northside 66, St. Michael the Archangel 55
Division III (Select)
Calvary Baptist 62, Catholic-New Iberia 42
De La Salle 47, Lafayette Renaissance 46
Division IV (Select)
Central Catholic 52, Westminster-Lafayette 35
Class B
Lacassine 66, Hicks 62
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers