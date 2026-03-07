Quarterfinal winners punch tickets to state tournament

ACROSS ACADIANA — Several Acadiana-area teams kept their championship hopes alive Friday night as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) boys basketball quarterfinals wrapped up across the state.

With the victories, each winning team secured a spot in next week’s state tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, where the remaining teams will compete for state championships in their respective divisions.

Friday Night Quarterfinal Scores

Division II (Non-Select)

Northwest 71, Plaquemine 61

Division III (Non-Select)

Mamou 65, Doyle 54

Division IV (Non-Select)

Ferriday 55, North Central 41

East Iberville 73, Lake Arthur 55

West St. Mary 51, Arcadia 38

Division I (Select)

Catholic-Baton Rouge 54, St. Thomas More 51

Division II (Select)

Northside 66, St. Michael the Archangel 55

Division III (Select)

Calvary Baptist 62, Catholic-New Iberia 42

De La Salle 47, Lafayette Renaissance 46

Division IV (Select)

Central Catholic 52, Westminster-Lafayette 35

Class B

Lacassine 66, Hicks 62

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel