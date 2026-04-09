Prejean reverses course, stays at Vermilion Catholic

ABBEVILLE — Nearly two weeks after announcing his resignation, Broc Prejean has reversed his decision and will return as head coach of Vermilion Catholic football.

Prejean admitted he was “just not ready to leave the kids,” adding he could accept stepping away from coaching but not the daily relationships built in the hallways.

The 2006 Eagles graduate took over his alma mater in 2020, compiling a 60-14 record over six seasons. Those wins included VC's Division IV Select State Championship run in 2024.

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