Post-game interview with St. Martinville's Vincent Derouen

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville Tigers are sure to celebrate their homecoming weekend after a high-scoring match against the Erath Bobcats. Since moving to District 6-3A in 2019, St. Martinville has had the upper hand.

The Tigers' offense clicked early scoring 33 unanswered points in the first half courtesy of quarterback Tanner Harrison, Harvey Broussard and Steven Blanco. Head coach Vincent Derouen says those big plays couldn't happen without a strong offensive line.

"Our offensive line did a really good job of blocking those guys and really showed their talents. Those guys do what we ask them to do and what they're capable of doing and it worked for us tonight."

Not counting out the defense, Derouen knew that they would be lining up against a gritty bunch. The Tigers' held the Bobcats to 29 points in their 30-point victory (59-29) being vital in getting the points on the board as well.

St. Martinville advances to 6-3 on the season, 3-0 in district.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel