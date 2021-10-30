Post-game interview with Loreauville head coach, Terry Martin

LOREAUVILLE — The year-awaited game between the Loreauville Tigers and Ascension Episcopal would be "All Tigers, all the time."

Loreauville put up 25 unanswered points before AES responded late in the second half.

The game plan coming into the game was to silence the Blue Gators explosive offense led by dual-threat quarterback, Cade Dardar.

However, the Tigers' defense came to play holding AES to only 13 points and capitalizing off their turnover mistakes, then turning them into points.

An all-around team effort from Loreauville led by quarterback, Calep Jacob, who shared the love heavily with running back, Evan Simon. Simon was very vital to the win rushing 3 touchdowns in the victory.

"A great young kid," says Loreauville's Terry Martin. "He carried out the American Flag tonight. It's a tradition I've done at my other two schools also where we pick the one guy. He might not always be a great player. He might not even be a great player at all. But the kid who represents everything that Loreauville is about. All the good things."

Loreauville remains undefeated in the season (9-0) as they're crowned the District 7-2A Champs.

