Port Barre among 1st teams to advance to 2nd round

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia
8. Northshore
19. Haughton 12
14. Southside 1
DIVISION II
17. Erath
16. Rayne
20. Eunice 5
13. Iota 11
22. Cecilia
11. Franklin Parish
23. Loranger 6
10. North Vermilion 11
3. Beau Chene - BYE
6. Jennings - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Berwick
16. Pine
24. Crowley
9. Pine Prairie
26. Vidalia 1
7. Loreauville 16
23. Church Point 0
10. Port Barre 8
18. Springfield
15. Mamou
2. Kaplan - BYE
DIVISION IV
24. Centerville
9. Lakeside
25. Basile 0
8. Vinton 18
20. Delcambre
13. East Beauregard
22. Gueydan 0
11. Welsh 13
18. Lake Arthur 4
15. Mangham 8
DIVISION V
25. Lacassine
8. Harrisonburg
Select Schools
DIVISION I
18. Warren Easton 0
15. Lafayette 15
1. St. Thomas More - BYE
7. Acadiana - BYE
DIVISION II
19. Madison Prep 1
14. Lafayette Christian 16
18. N.O. Charter
15. Teurlings
4. David Thibodaux - BYE
DIVISION III
17. Newman
16. Catholic N.I.
20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
13. Thomas Jefferson
2. Notre Dame - BYE
DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian
16. Highland Baptist
21. Central Private 0
12. St. Edmund 16
19. Hanson Memorial 6
14. Glenbrook 9
7. Sacred Heart - BYE
8. Central Catholic - BYE
5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE
DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville
