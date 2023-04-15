Port Barre among 1st teams to advance to 2nd round

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

Non-Select Schools

DIVISION I

25. New Iberia

8. Northshore

19. Haughton 12

14. Southside 1

DIVISION II

17. Erath

16. Rayne

20. Eunice 5

13. Iota 11

22. Cecilia

11. Franklin Parish

23. Loranger 6

10. North Vermilion 11

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Berwick

16. Pine

24. Crowley

9. Pine Prairie

26. Vidalia 1

7. Loreauville 16

23. Church Point 0

10. Port Barre 8

18. Springfield

15. Mamou

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV

24. Centerville

9. Lakeside

25. Basile 0

8. Vinton 18

20. Delcambre

13. East Beauregard

22. Gueydan 0

11. Welsh 13

18. Lake Arthur 4

15. Mangham 8

DIVISION V

25. Lacassine

8. Harrisonburg

Select Schools

DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton 0

15. Lafayette 15

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep 1

14. Lafayette Christian 16

18. N.O. Charter

15. Teurlings

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman

16. Catholic N.I.

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

13. Thomas Jefferson

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. Ascension Christian

16. Highland Baptist

21. Central Private 0

12. St. Edmund 16

19. Hanson Memorial 6

14. Glenbrook 9

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

