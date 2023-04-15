Watch Now
Port Barre among 1st teams to advance to 2nd round

High School Softball scores and highlights
Posted at 11:22 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 00:22:27-04

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed
*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

Non-Select Schools
DIVISION I
25. New Iberia
8. Northshore

19. Haughton 12
14. Southside 1

DIVISION II
17. Erath
16. Rayne

20. Eunice 5
13. Iota 11

22. Cecilia
11. Franklin Parish

23. Loranger 6
10. North Vermilion 11

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III
17. Berwick
16. Pine

24. Crowley
9. Pine Prairie

26. Vidalia 1
7. Loreauville 16

23. Church Point 0
10. Port Barre 8

18. Springfield
15. Mamou

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV
24. Centerville
9. Lakeside

25. Basile 0
8. Vinton 18

20. Delcambre
13. East Beauregard

22. Gueydan 0
11. Welsh 13

18. Lake Arthur 4
15. Mangham 8

DIVISION V
25. Lacassine
8. Harrisonburg

Select Schools
DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton 0
15. Lafayette 15

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep 1
14. Lafayette Christian 16

18. N.O. Charter
15. Teurlings

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman
16. Catholic N.I.

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
13. Thomas Jefferson

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV
17. Ascension Christian
16. Highland Baptist

21. Central Private 0
12. St. Edmund 16

19. Hanson Memorial 6
14. Glenbrook 9

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V
QUARTERFINALS
6. Northside Christian
3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

------------------------------------------------------------
