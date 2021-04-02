Patriots top Rayne, Notre Dame rolls in record setting win

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
North Vermilion 4, Rayne 3
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Notre Dame 14, Erath 0
**In the win Notre Dame hit its 82 and 83 home run of the season, breaking the NFHS single season record
