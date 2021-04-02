Lady Pios softball breaks national home run record

Notre Dame's softball team used last year's 37 home runs in 14 games as motivation to surpass those numbers this season.

"We knew there was an opportunity, so this year the girls set a goal. When the girls told me, and the other coach, we kind of blew it off," said Head Coach Dale Serie.

The Lady Pios stuck to their team goal and saw an opportunity to beat the national record of 82 homers in a single season. Thursday afternoon, the Pios anxiously had fans on their feet to see if they could do it.

In the 2nd inning against Erath, Corine Poncho sent the record-setting homer out to make it 8-0. Then the finale in the 4th, Abigail Savoy's game-ending out of the park shot made it 83 and beat the national record.

"Once I get into the box I just try to relax and know my body knows how to swing and just find a good pitch to hit," said Savoy.

The 82-home run record was set in 2017 by Canyon High School in Texas.