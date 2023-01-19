Opelousas, Ville Platte split wins in boys and girls basketball

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ville Platte 35, Opelousas 26

David Thibodaux 54, Centerville 16

Sacred Heart 47, Kennedy 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ville Platte 66, Opelousas 58

