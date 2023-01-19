Opelousas, Ville Platte split wins in boys and girls basketball

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ville Platte 35, Opelousas 26
David Thibodaux 54, Centerville 16
Sacred Heart 47, Kennedy 29
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ville Platte 66, Opelousas 58
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers