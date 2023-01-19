Watch Now
Opelousas, Ville Platte split wins in boys and girls basketball

Posted at 10:41 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 23:41:22-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ville Platte 35, Opelousas 26

David Thibodaux 54, Centerville 16

Sacred Heart 47, Kennedy 29

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ville Platte 66, Opelousas 58

