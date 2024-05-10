Opelousas Catholic baseball wins 1st state championship

SULPHUR — The Opelousas Catholic baseball program won their first-ever state championship on Friday, May 10.

The Vikings victory is one of their more dominant performances this season as they scored all 10 of their runs in the first inning to pick up the run rule victory over Glenbrook.

As much as we will point to the offense of this of game, the outing wouldn’t have finished like it did without the showing of Jordan Luna on the bump. The senior pitcher threw seven strikeouts and only allowed one hit in the game.

That showcase earned him Outstanding Player of the Game.

With this victory, Opelousas Catholic sweeps across diamond sports as softball won two weeks ago to capture their first ever state title as well.

A celebration is already planned for Monday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the school's softball field.

