Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

NSD23 | Early signing period begins for high school football

Roll call of Acadiana athletes
St. Edmund Inks 2 Athletes on NSD
Kieran Davis ECU Signing.jpg
Posted at 12:18 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 01:28:02-05

Wednesday marked the first day for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent to play college football. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed Wednesday.

St. Edmund
Ellie Manuel - UL Track and Field
Kieran Davis - East Carolina Football

St. Martinville
Harvey Broussard - UL Football

Westgate
Derek Williams - Texas Football

Ascension Episcopal
Peyton Woodring - Georgia Football
Princeton Cahee - Bucknell Football

Resized_IMG_3505.JPEG

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.