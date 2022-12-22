NSD23 | Early signing period begins for high school football

Wednesday marked the first day for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent to play college football. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed Wednesday.
St. Edmund celebrated 2 signees on #NSD— Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) December 22, 2022
Ellie Manuel is signing with @RaginCajunsTRK
Kieran Davis (@_KieranDavis) spent his first 2 years with St. Ed’s and returned to Eunice to sign with @ECUPiratesFB #GeauxCajuns #PirateNation pic.twitter.com/iQgTu1GSHA
St. Edmund
Ellie Manuel - UL Track and Field
Kieran Davis - East Carolina Football
St. Martinville
Harvey Broussard - UL Football
Another great one headed to the Forty, @derek2_williams 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/4f3qtpd6Im— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Westgate
Derek Williams - Texas Football
From the boot.— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome to #DawgNation, @WoodringPeyton.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/oxNLKzaD3H
Ascension Episcopal
Peyton Woodring - Georgia Football
Princeton Cahee - Bucknell Football
