NSD23 | Early signing period begins for high school football

Wednesday marked the first day for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent to play college football. Here is a running list of our athletes who signed Wednesday.

St. Edmund

Ellie Manuel - UL Track and Field

Kieran Davis - East Carolina Football

St. Martinville

Harvey Broussard - UL Football

Westgate

Derek Williams - Texas Football

Ascension Episcopal

Peyton Woodring - Georgia Football

Princeton Cahee - Bucknell Football

