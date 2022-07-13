Notre Dame's Corine Poncho signs with McNeese Softball

From McNeese Athletics:

Corine Poncho, Utility, Crowley, La. (Notre Dame High)

Comes to McNeese as Notre Dame's, the state and the nation's single season home run leader with 32 in her senior season. She also collected 71 RBI and seven doubles in her final season at Notre Dame High. Member of four straight Division III championship teams. As a senior, Poncho was named Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Miss Softball, LSWA Class 2A Most Outstanding Player, Max Preps All-America First Team, Daily Advertiser All-Acadiana First Team, All-Metro Outstanding Player, MaxPreps National Player of the Year Candidate and Gatorade Player of the Year Nominee.

Head Coach James Landreneau on Poncho…

"Poncho is coming off a stellar high school season where she led the nation in homeruns and helped lead Notre Dame High School to back-to-back state titles. She is a versatile defender with plus arm strength and power at the plate."

