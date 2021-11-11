Notre Dame trio signs softball scholarships

CROWLEY — Three softball Pios committed to the next level this morning.

Maci Bergeron and Abigail Savoy both signing with LSU, while Corinne Poncho is heading to Houston.

Bergeron and Savoy have been committed to the Tigers since middle school.

The Pios' trio has helped Notre Dame win back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2021.

