Notre Dame, Dunham win on Day 1 of Teurlings Tourney

Boys Basketball Area Scores
Notre Dame 38, ESA 29
Dunham 37, Catholic N.I. 33
Northside Christian 59, Vermilion Catholic 43
Central Catholic 88, Westminster 45
Eunice 62, Port Barre 37
Lacassine 56, Starks 54
Lake Arthur 50, Kaplan 43
St. Martinville 81, Franklin 60
St. Thomas More 64, Kennedy 40
Girls Basketball Area Scores
LaGrange 54, Westgate 36
Lacassine 75, Starks 34
Lake Arthur 62, Kaplan 17
Southside 55, Church Point 31
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers