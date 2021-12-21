Notre Dame, Dunham win on Day 1 of Teurlings Tourney

Boys Basketball Area Scores

Notre Dame 38, ESA 29

Dunham 37, Catholic N.I. 33

Northside Christian 59, Vermilion Catholic 43

Central Catholic 88, Westminster 45

Eunice 62, Port Barre 37

Lacassine 56, Starks 54

Lake Arthur 50, Kaplan 43

St. Martinville 81, Franklin 60

St. Thomas More 64, Kennedy 40

Girls Basketball Area Scores

LaGrange 54, Westgate 36

Lacassine 75, Starks 34

Lake Arthur 62, Kaplan 17

Southside 55, Church Point 31

