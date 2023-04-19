Notre Dame blanks Fisher to advance to Quarterfinals

**Only games involving Acadiana teams listed

*** Have a correction or score? Email sports@katctv.com

Non-Select Schools

REGIONAL

DIVISION II

17. Erath

1. North Desoto

13. Iota

4. Iowa

7. Lutcher 4

10. North Vermilion 5

19. Livonia

3. Beau Chene

11. Franklin Parish 7

6. Jennings 3

DIVISION III

10. Port Barre 0

7. Loreauville 10

15. Mamou

2. Kaplan

DIVISION IV

11. Welsh

6. Oak Grove

Select Schools

DIVISION I

17. Ben Franklin

1. St. Thomas More

10. Dominican

7. Acadiana

15. Lafayette 3

2. Tioga 13

DIVISION II

13. Cabrini

4. David Thibodaux

14. Lafayette Christian 0

3. Archbishop Hannan 13

15. Teurlings 3

2. Vandebilt Catholic

DIVISION III

16. Catholic N.I.

1. Calvary Baptist

15. Fisher

2. Notre Dame 15

DIVISION IV

16. Highland Baptist

1. Catholic - P.C.

9. Ascension Catholic

8. Central Catholic

12. St. Edmund 0

5. Opelousas Catholic

10. Covenant Christian

7. Sacred Heart

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

Non-Select Schools

1st Round

DIVISION I

25. New Iberia 0

8. Northshore 8

19. Haughton 12

14. Southside 1

DIVISION II

17. Erath 20

16. Rayne 4

20. Eunice 5

13. Iota 11

22. Cecilia 2

11. Franklin Parish 13

23. Loranger 6

10. North Vermilion 11

3. Beau Chene - BYE

6. Jennings - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Berwick 6

16. Pine 7

24. Crowley 0

9. Pine Prairie 15

26. Vidalia 1

7. Loreauville 16

23. Church Point 0

10. Port Barre 8

18. Springfield 2

15. Mamou 8

2. Kaplan - BYE

DIVISION IV

24. Centerville 1

9. Lakeside 16

25. Basile 0

8. Vinton 18

20. Delcambre 3

13. East Beauregard 11

22. Gueydan 0

11. Welsh 13

18. Lake Arthur 4

15. Mangham 8

DIVISION V

25. Lacassine 5

8. Harrisonburg 16

Select Schools

DIVISION I

18. Warren Easton 0

15. Lafayette 15

1. St. Thomas More - BYE

7. Acadiana - BYE

DIVISION II

19. Madison Prep 1

14. Lafayette Christian 16

18. N.O. Charter 0

15. Teurlings 20

4. David Thibodaux - BYE

DIVISION III

17. Newman 0

16. Catholic N.I. 10

20. Acadiana Renaissance Charter 1

13. Thomas Jefferson 11

2. Notre Dame - BYE

DIVISION IV

17. Ascension Christian 0

16. Highland Baptist 3

21. Central Private 0

12. St. Edmund 16

19. Hanson Memorial 6

14. Glenbrook 9

7. Sacred Heart - BYE

8. Central Catholic - BYE

5. Opelousas Catholic - BYE

DIVISION V

QUARTERFINALS

6. Northside Christian

3. St. Joseph's Plaucheville

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel