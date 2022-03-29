Notre Dame and Rayne softball score double-digit runs in win

PREP SOFTBALL SCORES

Notre Dame 18, Bell City 5

Rayne 17, Ascension Episcopal 2

Lacassine 9, Vinton 3

David Thibodaux 15, Comeaux 0

Sulphur 13, New Iberia 11

Port Barre 9, Carencro 3

Northside 25, Franklin 4

St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville 12, Opelousas 2

Welsh 11, Crowley 10

Kinder 10, Iota 6

Reeves 20, Northwest 1

Loreauville 11, Delcambre 1

Highland Baptist 15, West St. Mary 0

Westminster 5, Slaughter Community 4

PREP BASEBALL SCORES

Lake Arthur 6, ESA 0

Church Point 6, Opelousas 2

Teurlings 10, Tioga 5

Iota 4, DeRidder 3

Pine Prairie 10, Northwest 0

Lutcher 11, Port Barre 1

Vermilion Catholic 8, Welsh 5

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel