Notre Dame and Rayne softball score double-digit runs in win

PREP SOFTBALL SCORES
Notre Dame 18, Bell City 5
Rayne 17, Ascension Episcopal 2
Lacassine 9, Vinton 3
David Thibodaux 15, Comeaux 0
Sulphur 13, New Iberia 11
Port Barre 9, Carencro 3
Northside 25, Franklin 4
St. Joseph’s – Plaucheville 12, Opelousas 2
Welsh 11, Crowley 10
Kinder 10, Iota 6
Reeves 20, Northwest 1
Loreauville 11, Delcambre 1
Highland Baptist 15, West St. Mary 0
Westminster 5, Slaughter Community 4
PREP BASEBALL SCORES
Lake Arthur 6, ESA 0
Church Point 6, Opelousas 2
Teurlings 10, Tioga 5
Iota 4, DeRidder 3
Pine Prairie 10, Northwest 0
Lutcher 11, Port Barre 1
Vermilion Catholic 8, Welsh 5
------------------------------------------------------------
