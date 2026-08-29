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Notre Dame, Acadiana, LCA win on night two of Kiwanis Jamboree

Notre Dame, Acadiana, LCA win on night two of Kiwanis Jamboree
Notre Dame, Acadiana, LCA win on night two of Kiwanis Jamboree
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LAFAYETTE — Night two of the 74th annual Kiwanis Jamboree featured the remaining six Acadiana prep football teams taking center stage. Below are the scores from the night.

  • Notre Dame 13, Northside 0
  • Acadiana 22, Teurlings Catholic 14
  • Lafayette Christian 37, St. Martinville 7

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