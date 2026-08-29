Notre Dame, Acadiana, LCA win on night two of Kiwanis Jamboree

LAFAYETTE — Night two of the 74th annual Kiwanis Jamboree featured the remaining six Acadiana prep football teams taking center stage. Below are the scores from the night.
- Notre Dame 13, Northside 0
- Acadiana 22, Teurlings Catholic 14
- Lafayette Christian 37, St. Martinville 7
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