Notre Dame, Acadiana, LCA win on night two of Kiwanis Jamboree

LAFAYETTE — Night two of the 74th annual Kiwanis Jamboree featured the remaining six Acadiana prep football teams taking center stage. Below are the scores from the night.



Notre Dame 13, Northside 0

Acadiana 22, Teurlings Catholic 14

Lafayette Christian 37, St. Martinville 7

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