Northwest, Rayne and J.S. Clark advance in first round of girls' playoffs

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
LHSAA Playoffs — Bi-District
Class 1A
Montgomery 38, Elton 28
Delhi 83, Centerville 14
Class 2A
Lake Arthur 52, Madison 29
Oakdale 51, Franklin 41
Rosepine 66, Delcambre 25
West St. Mary 40, Welsh 31
Class 3A
Baker 58, Ville Platte 53
Crowley 48, Sterlington 25
Iota 67, McDonogh #35 22
Madison Prep 67, Church Point 26
Mansfield 71, Patterson 12
Northwest 49, Abbeville 35
South Beauregard 90, Kaplan 46
Wossman 79, St. Martinville 19
Class 4A
Carencro 71, Carver 25
North Vermilion 46, Franklin Parish 24
Northside 73, Assumption 40
RHS 54, Breaux Bridge 40
South Lafourche 61, Westgate 39
Class 5A
Lafayette 75, Fontainebleau 20
Parkway 61, Acadiana 15
Zachary 69, Southside 40
Class B
JS Clark 46, Bell City 43
Lacassine 51, Elizabeth 50
Quarterfinal
Division III
Lafayette Christian Academy 91, St. Mary's Academy 29
