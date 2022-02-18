Watch
Northwest, Rayne and J.S. Clark advance in first round of girls' playoffs

Girls basketball bi-district scores and highlights
Posted at 11:06 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 00:06:28-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

LHSAA Playoffs — Bi-District

Class 1A
Montgomery 38, Elton 28
Delhi 83, Centerville 14

Class 2A
Lake Arthur 52, Madison 29
Oakdale 51, Franklin 41
Rosepine 66, Delcambre 25
West St. Mary 40, Welsh 31

Class 3A
Baker 58, Ville Platte 53
Crowley 48, Sterlington 25
Iota 67, McDonogh #35 22
Madison Prep 67, Church Point 26
Mansfield 71, Patterson 12
Northwest 49, Abbeville 35
South Beauregard 90, Kaplan 46
Wossman 79, St. Martinville 19

Class 4A
Carencro 71, Carver 25
North Vermilion 46, Franklin Parish 24
Northside 73, Assumption 40
RHS 54, Breaux Bridge 40
South Lafourche 61, Westgate 39

Class 5A
Lafayette 75, Fontainebleau 20
Parkway 61, Acadiana 15
Zachary 69, Southside 40

Class B
JS Clark 46, Bell City 43
Lacassine 51, Elizabeth 50

Quarterfinal

Division III
Lafayette Christian Academy 91, St. Mary's Academy 29

