Northwest, Rayne and J.S. Clark advance in first round of girls' playoffs

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

LHSAA Playoffs — Bi-District

Class 1A

Montgomery 38, Elton 28

Delhi 83, Centerville 14

Class 2A

Lake Arthur 52, Madison 29

Oakdale 51, Franklin 41

Rosepine 66, Delcambre 25

West St. Mary 40, Welsh 31

Class 3A

Baker 58, Ville Platte 53

Crowley 48, Sterlington 25

Iota 67, McDonogh #35 22

Madison Prep 67, Church Point 26

Mansfield 71, Patterson 12

Northwest 49, Abbeville 35

South Beauregard 90, Kaplan 46

Wossman 79, St. Martinville 19

Class 4A

Carencro 71, Carver 25

North Vermilion 46, Franklin Parish 24

Northside 73, Assumption 40

RHS 54, Breaux Bridge 40

South Lafourche 61, Westgate 39

Class 5A

Lafayette 75, Fontainebleau 20

Parkway 61, Acadiana 15

Zachary 69, Southside 40

Class B

JS Clark 46, Bell City 43

Lacassine 51, Elizabeth 50

Quarterfinal

Division III

Lafayette Christian Academy 91, St. Mary's Academy 29

