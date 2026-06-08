Northwest cornerback Markez Davis commits to LSU

OPELOUSAS — Northwest cornerback Markez Davis announced his commitment to LSU on Monday, giving the Tigers another addition to their future secondary.

The rising senior revealed his decision on social media following a recruiting process that gained momentum throughout the summer.

Davis, a 6-foot-3, 178-pound defensive back, drew interest from several Power Four programs and collected scholarship offers from schools including Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Mississippi State.

LSU entered the picture late in the process. The Tigers extended an offer to the three-star prospect during his official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of May 29-31, and the standout defensive back quickly emerged as a priority target for the program.

Less than two weeks after receiving the offer, Davis pledged his commitment to LSU.

Davis is a multi-sport athlete for the Raiders as he eclipsed the 1,000-point career point mark this past season. He's currently ranked as No. 15 player in the state, according to 247Sports.

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