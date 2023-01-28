Northside wins intense district matchup vs David Thibodaux

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside 66, David Thibodaux 57

Abbeville 83, Vermilion Catholic 42

Ascension Episcopal 45, West St. Mary 42

Central Catholic 73, Covenant Christian Academy 23

Church Point 63, Pine Prairie 55

Comeaux 54, Sam Houston 41

Crowley 71, Kaplan 42

Elton 75, Basile 30

Franklin 57, Loreauville 39

Hanson Memorial 46, Highland Baptist 35

JS Clark Leadership Academy 56, Hathaway 48

Jeanerette 64, Centerville 42

Lacassine 59, ESA 56

Lake Arthur 67, Notre Dame 48

Lake Charles College Prep 60, Lafayette Renaissance 33

Mamou 66, Port Barre 48

Midland 66, Bell City 58

New Iberia Catholic 68, Delcambre 31

North Central 69, Westminster Christian 62

Opelousas Catholic 79, St. Edmund Catholic 44

Patterson 48, Donaldsonville 46

Plainview 79, Northside Christian 59

Southside 56, Carencro 45

St. James 84, Berwick 54

St. Martinville 68, Erath 43

St. Thomas More 62, Teurlings Catholic 37

Sulphur 47, Lafayette 42

Ville Platte 79, Iota 53

Welsh 71, Grand Lake 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbeville 64, Vermilion Catholic 33

Carencro 51, Southside 39

Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 6

Elton 54, Basile 9

Grand Lake 61, Welsh 48

Highland Baptist 46, Hanson Memorial 42

Iota 48, Ville Platte 28

Jeanerette 48, Centerville 32

Kaplan 43, Crowley 26

Kinder 42, Jennings 38

Lafayette 55, Sulphur 21

Lafayette Christian Academy 50, North Vermilion 20

Midland 39, Bell City 33

Patterson 61, Donaldsonville 43

Rayne 56, Eunice 28

Sacred Heart 45, Morris Jeff 11

Sam Houston 55, Comeaux 44

St. Edmund Catholic 61, Opelousas Catholic 22

St. James 65, Berwick 16

St. Martinville 54, Erath 32

St. Thomas More 67, Teurlings Catholic 33

West St. Mary 52, Ascension Episcopal 25

Westminster Christian 60, North Central 44

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel