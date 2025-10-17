Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Northside, Westgate headline high-scoring wins across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — Offensive fireworks highlighted Week 7 across Acadiana on Thursday night as several area teams put up big numbers.

Northside picked up a 46-26 victory over Breaux Bridge, while Westgate cruised past Rayne with a shutout performance.

Opelousas, Northwest, and Crowley also rolled to decisive wins as district races heat up down the stretch.

Thursday’s Scores

  • Northside 46, Breaux Bridge 26
  • Westminster-Lafayette 49, Highland Baptist 14
  • Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18
  • Westgate 48, Rayne 0
  • Northwest 43, Church Point 33
  • Opelousas 44, Livonia 0
  • Crowley 48, Pine Prairie 0
  • Westlake 35, Iota 21
  • Franklinton 33, Abbeville 30
