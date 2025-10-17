Northside, Westgate headline high-scoring wins across Acadiana

LAFAYETTE — Offensive fireworks highlighted Week 7 across Acadiana on Thursday night as several area teams put up big numbers.
Northside picked up a 46-26 victory over Breaux Bridge, while Westgate cruised past Rayne with a shutout performance.
Opelousas, Northwest, and Crowley also rolled to decisive wins as district races heat up down the stretch.
Thursday’s Scores
- Northside 46, Breaux Bridge 26
- Westminster-Lafayette 49, Highland Baptist 14
- Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18
- Westgate 48, Rayne 0
- Northwest 43, Church Point 33
- Opelousas 44, Livonia 0
- Crowley 48, Pine Prairie 0
- Westlake 35, Iota 21
- Franklinton 33, Abbeville 30