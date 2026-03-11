Northside rallies past Madison Prep, advances to first title game since 2013

LAKE CHARLES — Northside is heading back to the state championship stage for the first time in 13 years.

Behind a dominant performance from junior guards Treylon Angelle and Jaydon Francis, the Vikings rallied to defeat top-seeded Madison Prep 65–61 in the Divison II Non Select state semifinals Thursday at Burton Coliseum.

Northside overcame an early deficit and a late surge from the Chargers to secure its first title game appearance since 2013.

Madison Prep jumped out to a 5–0 lead before the Vikings answered with an 11–0 run sparked by Angelle, who controlled the early pace on both ends of the floor. Northside carried an 11–6 lead after the first quarter.

The Chargers responded in the second quarter, with Kenny Brown helping Madison Prep regain momentum. Brown’s mid-range jumper helped push the Chargers ahead, and Madison Prep took a narrow 23–22 lead into halftime.

Angelle continued to make plays in the third quarter. The junior guard came up with a steal and finished at the rim as part of his 23-point night, helping the Vikings regain control.

Francis then caught fire offensively. The junior knocked down a step-back three-pointer and followed with a deep jumper as part of a 16-point second half. Northside held a 42–38 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Madison Prep made one last push late in the game. Elijah Garner recorded a steal and layup to give the Chargers a 55–54 lead with 1:46 remaining.

But Francis delivered the decisive stretch. The junior scored on an and-one drive during a closing run and finished with a game-high 26 points to seal the 65–61 victory.

Angelle scored 23 points, including 14 in the first half, while Francis added 26 points with 16 coming after halftime.

Northside now advances to the state championship game, where it will face the winner of the semifinal matchup between Peabody and Washington-Marion.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Burton Coliseum.

