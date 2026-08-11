Northside looks to build under new coach Brandon Green

LAFAYETTE — Northside football is looking to build on a breakthrough season as the Vikings enter 2026 under new head coach Brandon Green.

Northside won a playoff game last season for the first time since 2006, providing a major boost to the program and its belief heading into the new season.

Now, the Vikings are turning to Green to carry that momentum forward.

Green is a Northside alum who has been on the Vikings' coaching staff since 2024 as the defensive backs coach. He takes over as head coach with 11 returning starters, including junior receiver Chace Dugas.

With the season approaching, Green said the focus is on improving the small details that can make a major difference on the field.

"It's just small things for us that need to turn over because we're explosive, we're fast, we're athletic, we can do all those things, but if we're doing the little things right, I think that'll turn over major for us," Green said.

Junior quarterback Kaleb Joseph said the team understands how quickly small mistakes can become major problems.

"Little mistakes can go a big way," Joseph said. "Paying attention to the little details and all of those things could be the tiny stuff that you need to just be successful this year,"

Dugas said Green is also emphasizing discipline and simplifying the game for the Vikings.

"A lot of people around the Lafayette or Acadiana area, they say that we lack discipline," Dugas said. "He {Green} plans on making things simpler, bringing it back to peewee football, making us understand the game of football."

Green has already made his decision at quarterback. Joseph will enter the season as Northside's QB1.

The Vikings will open the season on the road against Cecilia on Sept. 4 as they look to turn last year's playoff breakthrough into sustained success.

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