Northside Boys defeat Northwest 64-41

BOYS BASKETBALL
ESA 60, Midland 37
Franklin 59, Ascension Episcopal 56
Northside 64, Northwest 41
Vinton 59, Lake Arthur 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Arthur 63, Vinton 6
Lake Charles College Prep 50, Jeanerette 24
