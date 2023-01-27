Northside Boys defeat Northwest 64-41

BOYS BASKETBALL

ESA 60, Midland 37

Franklin 59, Ascension Episcopal 56

Northside 64, Northwest 41

Vinton 59, Lake Arthur 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Arthur 63, Vinton 6

Lake Charles College Prep 50, Jeanerette 24

