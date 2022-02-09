Northside Boys, Carencro Girls Hoops pull out intense rivalry wins

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Northside 62, Carencro 61, OT

Abbeville 40, Crowley 38

Centerville 48, Covenant Christian Academy 23

Central Catholic 80, Hanson Memorial 46

David Thibodaux 49, Erath 43

ESA 58, Hathaway 43

Elton 47, Grand Lake 29

Gueydan 73, Basile 49

Lacassine 88, Midland 54

Lafayette Christian Academy 92, Port Barre 50

Livonia 53, Opelousas 45

Notre Dame 50, Lake Arthur 42

New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 25

North Vermilion 65, Rayne 58

Southside 54, Acadiana 41

St. Martinville 68, Kaplan 33

St. Thomas More 55, Teurlings Catholic 49

Washington-Marion 77, Eunice 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Carencro 55, Northside 53

Assumption 46, Morgan City 8

Basile 52, Gueydan 32

Central Catholic 54, Hanson Memorial 44

Crowley 49, Abbeville 13

E.D. White 47, Patterson 36

Grand Lake 61, Elton 23

Highland Baptist 51, Vermilion Catholic 25

Jennings 63, South Beauregard 53

Lafayette 87, Comeaux 12

Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Port Barre 34

Lutcher 40, Berwick 11

Midland 48, Lacassine 47

North Vermilion 39, Rayne 37

Sam Houston 50, New Iberia 39

Southside 64, Acadiana 37

St. Edmund Catholic 47, Opelousas Catholic 22

St. Thomas More 69, Teurlings Catholic 39

Washington-Marion 72, Eunice 5

