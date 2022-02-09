Northside Boys, Carencro Girls Hoops pull out intense rivalry wins

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Northside 62, Carencro 61, OT
Abbeville 40, Crowley 38
Centerville 48, Covenant Christian Academy 23
Central Catholic 80, Hanson Memorial 46
David Thibodaux 49, Erath 43
ESA 58, Hathaway 43
Elton 47, Grand Lake 29
Gueydan 73, Basile 49
Lacassine 88, Midland 54
Lafayette Christian Academy 92, Port Barre 50
Livonia 53, Opelousas 45
Notre Dame 50, Lake Arthur 42
New Iberia 65, Sam Houston 25
North Vermilion 65, Rayne 58
Southside 54, Acadiana 41
St. Martinville 68, Kaplan 33
St. Thomas More 55, Teurlings Catholic 49
Washington-Marion 77, Eunice 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Carencro 55, Northside 53
Assumption 46, Morgan City 8
Basile 52, Gueydan 32
Central Catholic 54, Hanson Memorial 44
Crowley 49, Abbeville 13
E.D. White 47, Patterson 36
Grand Lake 61, Elton 23
Highland Baptist 51, Vermilion Catholic 25
Jennings 63, South Beauregard 53
Lafayette 87, Comeaux 12
Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Port Barre 34
Lutcher 40, Berwick 11
Midland 48, Lacassine 47
North Vermilion 39, Rayne 37
Sam Houston 50, New Iberia 39
Southside 64, Acadiana 37
St. Edmund Catholic 47, Opelousas Catholic 22
St. Thomas More 69, Teurlings Catholic 39
Washington-Marion 72, Eunice 5
