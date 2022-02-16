Northside beats Westgate, 75-54

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Northside 75, Westgate 54

St. Thomas More 81, Carencro 45

South Terrebonne 70, Morgan City 41

Rapides 54, North Vermilion 48

Breaux Bridge 45, Opelousas 43

Teurlings Catholic 53, Notre Dame 47

Abbeville 62, Kaplan 26

St. Martinville 59, David Thibodaux 43

Erath 44, Crowley 35

Northwest 74, Iota 62

Lake Arthur 59, Hathaway 51

Central Catholic 90, Highland Baptist 62

Brusly 75, Opelousas Catholic 50

Episcopal of Acadiana 55, Westminster Christian 40

St. Louis 69, Jennings 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ouachita Christian 68, St. Edmund Catholic 27

