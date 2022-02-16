Northside beats Westgate, 75-54

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Northside 75, Westgate 54
St. Thomas More 81, Carencro 45
South Terrebonne 70, Morgan City 41
Rapides 54, North Vermilion 48
Breaux Bridge 45, Opelousas 43
Teurlings Catholic 53, Notre Dame 47
Abbeville 62, Kaplan 26
St. Martinville 59, David Thibodaux 43
Erath 44, Crowley 35
Northwest 74, Iota 62
Lake Arthur 59, Hathaway 51
Central Catholic 90, Highland Baptist 62
Brusly 75, Opelousas Catholic 50
Episcopal of Acadiana 55, Westminster Christian 40
St. Louis 69, Jennings 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ouachita Christian 68, St. Edmund Catholic 27
