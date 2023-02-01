Northside beats Teurlings in girls' and boys' basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES

Northside 80, Teurlings 68

Lake Arthur 66, Grand Lake 40

Northwest 77, Port Barre 41

St. Thomas More 65, North Vermilion 24

Sulphur 52, Carencro 48

Vinton 47, Notre Dame 37

Sam Houston 47, Lafayette 42

Breaux Bridge 50, Livonia 43

Patterson 62, Berwick 39

Iota 53, Kinder 15

South Beauregard 58, Jennings 55

AES 60, Loreauville 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES

Northside 69, Teurlings 68

Lake Arthur 59, Grand Lake 25

Northwest 63, Port Barre 48

St. Martinville 45, JS Clark Leadership Academy 38

Sulphur 37, Carencro 28

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel