Northside beats Teurlings in girls' and boys' basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES
Northside 80, Teurlings 68
Lake Arthur 66, Grand Lake 40
Northwest 77, Port Barre 41
St. Thomas More 65, North Vermilion 24
Sulphur 52, Carencro 48
Vinton 47, Notre Dame 37
Sam Houston 47, Lafayette 42
Breaux Bridge 50, Livonia 43
Patterson 62, Berwick 39
Iota 53, Kinder 15
South Beauregard 58, Jennings 55
AES 60, Loreauville 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL SCORES
Northside 69, Teurlings 68
Lake Arthur 59, Grand Lake 25
Northwest 63, Port Barre 48
St. Martinville 45, JS Clark Leadership Academy 38
Sulphur 37, Carencro 28
