North Vermilion baseball picks up 5th straight win

PREP BASEBALL SCORES

North Vermilion 7, Eunice 1

New Iberia 15, Sulphur 5

Barbe 6, Comeaux 0

Teurlings 20, Northside 0 (Game 1), Teurling 29, Northside 4 (Game 2)

Kaplan 15, Abbeville 0

Church Point 5, Mamou 4

Lake Arthur 7, Crowley 1

Jennings 12, Westlake 5

Iota 17, Northwest 1

Pine Prairie 6, Ville Platte 3

Centerville 13, Jeanerette 0

Hanson Memorial 10, Highland Baptist 0

Lafayette Christian 8, Rayne 6

Isidore Newman 4, Ascension Episcopal 3

Vermilion Catholic 9, St. Edmund 7

PREP SOFTBALL SCORES

Lafayette 6, Lacassine 1

David Thibodaux 16, Northside 1

St. Martinville 19, Abbeville 9

Pine Prairie 8, Church Point 2

Iowa 6, Erath 0

Kaplan 10, Northside Christian 5

Iota 15, Mamou 9

Northwest 24, Ville Platte 2

Breaux Bridge 14, Ascension Episcopal 6

Catholic N.I. 10, Beau Chene 5

Sacred Heart 13, Loreauville 6

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel