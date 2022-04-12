North Vermilion baseball picks up 5th straight win

PREP BASEBALL SCORES
North Vermilion 7, Eunice 1
New Iberia 15, Sulphur 5
Barbe 6, Comeaux 0
Teurlings 20, Northside 0 (Game 1), Teurling 29, Northside 4 (Game 2)
Kaplan 15, Abbeville 0
Church Point 5, Mamou 4
Lake Arthur 7, Crowley 1
Jennings 12, Westlake 5
Iota 17, Northwest 1
Pine Prairie 6, Ville Platte 3
Centerville 13, Jeanerette 0
Hanson Memorial 10, Highland Baptist 0
Lafayette Christian 8, Rayne 6
Isidore Newman 4, Ascension Episcopal 3
Vermilion Catholic 9, St. Edmund 7
PREP SOFTBALL SCORES
Lafayette 6, Lacassine 1
David Thibodaux 16, Northside 1
St. Martinville 19, Abbeville 9
Pine Prairie 8, Church Point 2
Iowa 6, Erath 0
Kaplan 10, Northside Christian 5
Iota 15, Mamou 9
Northwest 24, Ville Platte 2
Breaux Bridge 14, Ascension Episcopal 6
Catholic N.I. 10, Beau Chene 5
Sacred Heart 13, Loreauville 6
