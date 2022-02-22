Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

North Central, Jennings and Lafayette advance in LHSAA playoffs

Girls basketball regional scores and highlights
items.[0].image.alt
katc
NORTH CENTRAL.jpg
Posted at 10:37 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 23:49:53-05

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
LHSAA Playoffs
Regional Round

Class 1A
North Central 81, Montgomery 51

Class 2A
Lake Arthur 52, Bunkie 36
West St. Mary 37, St. Helena Academy 20

Class 3A
Iota 75, Loranger 43
Jennings 62, Carroll 34
Mansfield 46, Northwest 35
Madison Prep 52, Crowley 41

Class 4A
Carencro 68, Belle Chasse 60
Easton 63, RHS 44
Huntington 59, North Vermilion 35
Northside 57, Salmen 45
South Lafourche 44, Opelousas 41

Class 5A
Lafayette 88, Denham Springs 26

Class B
Hathaway 93, JS Clark Leadership Academy 43
Holden 68, Lacassine 48

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.