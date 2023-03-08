North Central and Franklin advance to Division IV Non-Select Title Game

Semifinals Round (All Games in Lake Charles)
4. Walker
1. New Iberia
4. Patterson
1. Port Allen
4. North Central 73
1. East Feliciana 66
3. Franklin 42
2. White Castle 38
3. Catholic B.R.
2. St. Thomas More
10. Catholic - New Iberia 47
3. Calvary Baptist 52
Division V (Select) {Quarterfinals}
4. JS Clark 36
1. Avoyelles Public Charter 54
Quarterfinal Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)
8. Northshore 44
1. New Iberia 56
3. Carroll 71
6. Breaux Bridge 52
5. Oakdale 66
4. North Central 78
7. Pineville 64
2. St. Thomas More 75
10. Catholic - New Iberia 46
2. Metairie Park Country Day 40
Division V (Select) {Quarterfinals}
5. Claiborne Christian 21
4. JS Clark 59
Second Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)
Division I (Non-Select)
16. East Ascension 35
1. New Iberia 36
10. Southside 49
7. Barbe 50
16. Abbeville 54
1. Wosmon 82
12. Plaquemine 52
5. St. Martinville 46
13. Opelousas 41
4. Bossier 60
19. Beau Chene 44
3. Carroll 62
11. Loranger 46
6. Breaux Bridge 55
24. Red River 64
8. Ville Platte 67
13. Caldwell Parish 47
4. Patterson 61
24. Oak Grove 26
8. Elton 44
13. Ferriday 62
4. North Central 85
19. Jonesboro-Hodge
3. Franklin
15. Lake Arthur 33
2. White Castle 54
12. Stanley
5. Lacassine 72
15. Edna Karr 43
2. St. Thomas More 51
13. Northside
4. Vandebilt Catholic
10. St. Michael the Archangel 55
7. Lafayette Christian 46
15. David Thibodaux 42
2. Peabody 76
10. Catholic - New Iberia 28
7. St. Charles 25
12. Opelousas Catholic 56
5. Hamilton Christian 81
11. Ascension Catholic
6. Central Catholic 59
10. Vermilion Catholic 38
7. Southern Lab 70
Division V (Select) {Quarterfinals}
5. Claiborne Christian
4. JS Clark
7. Episcopal School of Acadiana
2. Family Christian
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)
Division I (Non-Select)
1. New Iberia (Bye)
23. Destrehan 52
10. Southside 81
17. South Beauregard 73
16. Abbeville 76
24. Rayne 51
9. Franklin Parish 56
28. DeRidder 45
5. St. Martinville 87
21. Crowley 41
12. Plaquemine 65
20. A.J. Ellender 51
13. Opelousas 55
19. Beau Chene 67
14. Northwest 62
27. North Vermilion 32
6. Breaux Bridge 54
26. Erath 32
7. Brusly 80
23. Iota 47
10. LaGrange 68
25. St. James 63
8. Ville Platte 83
20. Loreauville 41
13. Caldwell Parish 61
4. Patterson (Bye)
19. Mamou 59
14. Rosepine 63
18. West St. Mary 49
15. Amite 62
24. Oak Grove 63
9. Welsh 61
25. Mangham 40
8. Elton 48
4. North Central (Bye)
3. Franklin (Bye)
27. Jeanerette 33
6. Lakeview 71
18. Northeast 62
15. Lake Arthur 78
28. Monterey 49
5. Lacassine 73
24. Carencro 66
9. St. Augustine 73
23. Lafayette 35
10. St. Paul's 51
2. St. Thomas More (Bye)
20. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 58
13. Northside 61
22. Teurlings 56
11. John F. Kennedy 72
7. Lafayette Christian (Bye)
18. De La Salle 47
15. David Thibodaux 61
20. Notre Dame 29
13. Ascension Episcopal 43
23. Thomas Jefferson 40
10. Catholic - New Iberia 51
17. Westminster Christian 50
16. Cedar Creek 53
21. Ouachita Christian 66
12. Opelousas Catholic 82
22. Sacred Heart 53
11. Ascension Catholic 65
6. Central Catholic (Bye)
23. Magnolia School of Excellence 42
10. Vermilion Catholic 71
11. Cristo Rey (Baton Rouge) 28
4. JS Clark 66
10. Northside Christian 45
7. Episcopal School of Acadiana 51
