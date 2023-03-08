North Central and Franklin advance to Division IV Non-Select Title Game

Semifinals Round (All Games in Lake Charles)

Division I (Non-Select)

4. Walker

1. New Iberia

Division III (Non-Select)

4. Patterson

1. Port Allen

Division IV (Non-Select)

4. North Central 73

1. East Feliciana 66

3. Franklin 42

2. White Castle 38

Division I (Select)

3. Catholic B.R.

2. St. Thomas More

Division III (Select)

10. Catholic - New Iberia 47

3. Calvary Baptist 52

Division V (Select) {Quarterfinals}

4. JS Clark 36

1. Avoyelles Public Charter 54

Quarterfinal Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)

Division I (Non-Select)

8. Northshore 44

1. New Iberia 56

Division II (Non-Select)

3. Carroll 71

6. Breaux Bridge 52

Division IV (Non-Select)

5. Oakdale 66

4. North Central 78

Division I (Select)

7. Pineville 64

2. St. Thomas More 75

Division III (Select)

10. Catholic - New Iberia 46

2. Metairie Park Country Day 40

Division V (Select) {Quarterfinals}

5. Claiborne Christian 21

4. JS Clark 59

Second Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)

Division I (Non-Select)

16. East Ascension 35

1. New Iberia 36

10. Southside 49

7. Barbe 50

Division II (Non-Select)

16. Abbeville 54

1. Wosmon 82

12. Plaquemine 52

5. St. Martinville 46

13. Opelousas 41

4. Bossier 60

19. Beau Chene 44

3. Carroll 62

11. Loranger 46

6. Breaux Bridge 55

Division III (Non-Select)

24. Red River 64

8. Ville Platte 67

13. Caldwell Parish 47

4. Patterson 61

Division IV (Non-Select)

24. Oak Grove 26

8. Elton 44

13. Ferriday 62

4. North Central 85

19. Jonesboro-Hodge

3. Franklin

15. Lake Arthur 33

2. White Castle 54

Division V (Non-Select)

12. Stanley

5. Lacassine 72

Division I (Select)

15. Edna Karr 43

2. St. Thomas More 51

Division II (Select)

13. Northside

4. Vandebilt Catholic

10. St. Michael the Archangel 55

7. Lafayette Christian 46

15. David Thibodaux 42

2. Peabody 76

Division III (Select)

10. Catholic - New Iberia 28

7. St. Charles 25

Division IV (Select)

12. Opelousas Catholic 56

5. Hamilton Christian 81

11. Ascension Catholic

6. Central Catholic 59

10. Vermilion Catholic 38

7. Southern Lab 70

Division V (Select) {Quarterfinals}

5. Claiborne Christian

4. JS Clark

7. Episcopal School of Acadiana

2. Family Christian

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only; Click each Division for full brackets)

Division I (Non-Select)

1. New Iberia (Bye)

23. Destrehan 52

10. Southside 81

Division II (Non-Select)

17. South Beauregard 73

16. Abbeville 76

24. Rayne 51

9. Franklin Parish 56

28. DeRidder 45

5. St. Martinville 87

21. Crowley 41

12. Plaquemine 65

20. A.J. Ellender 51

13. Opelousas 55

19. Beau Chene 67

14. Northwest 62

27. North Vermilion 32

6. Breaux Bridge 54

26. Erath 32

7. Brusly 80

23. Iota 47

10. LaGrange 68

Division III (Non-Select)

25. St. James 63

8. Ville Platte 83

20. Loreauville 41

13. Caldwell Parish 61

4. Patterson (Bye)

19. Mamou 59

14. Rosepine 63

18. West St. Mary 49

15. Amite 62

Division IV (Non-Select)

24. Oak Grove 63

9. Welsh 61

25. Mangham 40

8. Elton 48

4. North Central (Bye)

3. Franklin (Bye)

27. Jeanerette 33

6. Lakeview 71

18. Northeast 62

15. Lake Arthur 78

Division V (Non-Select)

28. Monterey 49

5. Lacassine 73

Division I (Select)

24. Carencro 66

9. St. Augustine 73

23. Lafayette 35

10. St. Paul's 51

2. St. Thomas More (Bye)

Division II (Select)

20. Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 58

13. Northside 61

22. Teurlings 56

11. John F. Kennedy 72

7. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

18. De La Salle 47

15. David Thibodaux 61

Division III (Select)

20. Notre Dame 29

13. Ascension Episcopal 43

23. Thomas Jefferson 40

10. Catholic - New Iberia 51

Division IV (Select)

17. Westminster Christian 50

16. Cedar Creek 53

21. Ouachita Christian 66

12. Opelousas Catholic 82

22. Sacred Heart 53

11. Ascension Catholic 65

6. Central Catholic (Bye)

23. Magnolia School of Excellence 42

10. Vermilion Catholic 71

Division V (Select)

11. Cristo Rey (Baton Rouge) 28

4. JS Clark 66

10. Northside Christian 45

7. Episcopal School of Acadiana 51

------------------------------------------------------------

