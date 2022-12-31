New Iberia wins the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic with 32-30 victory over Breaux Bridge

BOYS BASKETBALL
New Iberia 32, Breaux Bridge 30
Barbe 41, Southside 33
Carencro 54, Teurlings Catholic 44
Denham Springs 43, Jeanerette 35
East Jefferson 61, Abbeville 50
Ellender 37, Ascension Episcopal 27
Franklin Academy 47, Acadiana 38
Lafayette 76, Acadiana Renaissance Charter 37
Lafayette Christian Academy 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 33
Newman 56, St. Thomas More 45
North Vermilion 53, Erath 50
Opelousas Catholic 65, Westgate 63
Peabody 85, St. Martinville 78
St. Edmund Catholic 59, Sulphur 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Highland Baptist 56, Central Catholic 51
New Iberia 46, Acadiana 33
