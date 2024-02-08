National Signing Day 2024 in Acadiana

Multiple Acadiana prep stars signed with their respective schools for National signing period.
Check the list below to see where some of your favorite players will compete at the next level.
Jeanerette
-Traville Frederick — Houston
Lafayette Christian
Jon Moore-LeDay — Louisiana Christian
Miles Hills — Louisiana Christian
Ty Lee — Southern
Erath
Christian Pillette — Louisiana
Lynkon Romero — McNeese
New Home!!🤟🏽🌶️ #AGTG @CoachMGiuliani @CoachUmp_ @ErathBobcatsFB @leg12tim @RaginCajunsFB @coach_brodie @PrepRedzoneLA pic.twitter.com/APYhpNaNHk
— Christian Pillette (@pillettechris4) February 7, 2024
Teurlings Catholic
Gylen Ford — Northwestern
Teurlings’ Gylen Ford (@Gylen_Ford08) is now a Demon. He signed with @NSUDemonsFB today.
Hear from Ford tonight at 6, @KATCTV3 #ForkEm pic.twitter.com/We2szesKqp
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) February 7, 2024
Acadiana
Dominick McKinley — LSU
It’s official the #Tigers got one of the top players in the country.#NationalSigningDay #LSU @DominickMcKinl4 pic.twitter.com/TsC9bTdecF
— Elijah Nixon (@ElijahNixon18) February 7, 2024
St. Thomas More
Hutch Swilley — Louisiana
Landon Strother — Louisiana
Sam Altmann — Louisiana
The trio of Sam Altmann, Landon Strother, and Hutch Swilley will join the #Cajuns this fall. @KATCTV3 #NSD24 #GeauxCajuns #acadianapreps pic.twitter.com/Vb6yHWlPEN
— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) February 7, 2024