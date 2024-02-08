Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

National Signing Day 2024 in Acadiana

Landon Strother.jpg
KATC
Landon Strother.jpg
Posted at 10:44 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 23:44:19-05

Multiple Acadiana prep stars signed with their respective schools for National signing period.

Check the list below to see where some of your favorite players will compete at the next level.

Jeanerette
-Traville Frederick — Houston

Lafayette Christian
Jon Moore-LeDay — Louisiana Christian
Miles Hills — Louisiana Christian
Ty Lee — Southern

Erath
Christian Pillette — Louisiana
Lynkon Romero — McNeese

Teurlings Catholic
Gylen Ford — Northwestern

Acadiana
Dominick McKinley — LSU

St. Thomas More
Hutch Swilley — Louisiana
Landon Strother — Louisiana
Sam Altmann — Louisiana

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.