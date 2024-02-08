National Signing Day 2024 in Acadiana

Multiple Acadiana prep stars signed with their respective schools for National signing period.

Check the list below to see where some of your favorite players will compete at the next level.

Jeanerette

-Traville Frederick — Houston

Lafayette Christian

Jon Moore-LeDay — Louisiana Christian

Miles Hills — Louisiana Christian

Ty Lee — Southern

Erath

Christian Pillette — Louisiana

Lynkon Romero — McNeese



Teurlings Catholic

Gylen Ford — Northwestern



Acadiana

Dominick McKinley — LSU