National Signing Day 2023 in Acadiana

February 1 is National Signing Day.

We are tracking where area athletes commit on National Signing Day. Send us your commitment photos to sports@katctv.com

Wednesday, student-athletes from across Acadiana signed letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the collegiate level.

See those athletes below

Ascension Episcopal School

-Peyton Woodring — Georgia

KATC Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring signed his letter of intent with the University of Georgia.



-Hunter Fontenot — Centenary College

KATC

St. Martinville

-Harvey Broussard — Louisiana

Just wrapped up my interview with the Cajuns’ newest WR @THABEAST_3.



Catch it tonight at 6pm @KATCTV3 https://t.co/gqjxGyX1Pn — Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) February 1, 2023

Southside

-Landon Baptiste — Louisiana

-Akicita Ardoin — Fort Lewis College

Carencro

-Chantz Ceaser — Louisiana

Congratulations to Chantz Ceaser who will be continuing his football journey as a Ragin' Cajun! #Exit4 pic.twitter.com/npblQ2Oeu6 — Carencro Football (@CarencroFB) February 1, 2023

Notre Dame

-Grady Faulk — Arkansas Monticello

After a great visit @WeevilFootball , I am very proud and excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello! Can’t thank God and everyone around me enough for blessing me with this amazing opportunity to play ball at the next level! pic.twitter.com/Qylx307X0I — Grady Faulk6️⃣ (@faulk_grady) January 17, 2023

Vermilion Catholic

Travin Moore — Louisiana

