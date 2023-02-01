National Signing Day 2023 in Acadiana

February 1 is National Signing Day.
We are tracking where area athletes commit on National Signing Day. Send us your commitment photos to sports@katctv.com
Wednesday, student-athletes from across Acadiana signed letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the collegiate level.
See those athletes below
Ascension Episcopal School
-Peyton Woodring — Georgia
"I wanted to go to a program that was winning...they showed it again this year"— Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) February 1, 2023
Georgia signee Peyton Woodring on why he chose the Bulldogs. @WoodringPeyton @KirbySmartUGA @GeorgiaFootball
More to come. @KATCTV3 @blue_gators #GoDawgs #NSD23 #acadianapreps pic.twitter.com/lJRmE64OQ8
-Hunter Fontenot — Centenary College
St. Martinville
-Harvey Broussard — Louisiana
Just wrapped up my interview with the Cajuns’ newest WR @THABEAST_3.— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) February 1, 2023
Catch it tonight at 6pm @KATCTV3 https://t.co/gqjxGyX1Pn
Southside
-Landon Baptiste — Louisiana
Congrats @LandonBaptiste!!!!#FearTheFin 🦈 pic.twitter.com/YnCwVwE2Cy— Southside High School Football (@shsfearthefin) February 1, 2023
-Akicita Ardoin — Fort Lewis College
Congrats @Akicita12!!!#FearTheFin 🦈 pic.twitter.com/00uvFxrpEf— Southside High School Football (@shsfearthefin) February 1, 2023
Carencro
-Chantz Ceaser — Louisiana
Congratulations to Chantz Ceaser who will be continuing his football journey as a Ragin' Cajun! #Exit4 pic.twitter.com/npblQ2Oeu6— Carencro Football (@CarencroFB) February 1, 2023
Notre Dame
-Grady Faulk — Arkansas Monticello
After a great visit @WeevilFootball , I am very proud and excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello! Can’t thank God and everyone around me enough for blessing me with this amazing opportunity to play ball at the next level! pic.twitter.com/Qylx307X0I— Grady Faulk6️⃣ (@faulk_grady) January 17, 2023
Vermilion Catholic
Travin Moore — Louisiana
#AGTG pic.twitter.com/ShHoCykMBX— Travin Moore (@TravinMoore1) January 31, 2023
