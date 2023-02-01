Watch Now
National Signing Day 2023 in Acadiana

KATC
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:40:48-05

February 1 is National Signing Day.

We are tracking where area athletes commit on National Signing Day. Send us your commitment photos to sports@katctv.com

Wednesday, student-athletes from across Acadiana signed letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Ascension Episcopal School

-Peyton Woodring — Georgia

Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring signed his letter of intent with the University of Georgia.

-Hunter Fontenot — Centenary College

St. Martinville

-Harvey Broussard — Louisiana

Southside

-Landon Baptiste — Louisiana

-Akicita Ardoin — Fort Lewis College

Carencro

-Chantz Ceaser — Louisiana

Notre Dame

-Grady Faulk — Arkansas Monticello

Vermilion Catholic

Travin Moore — Louisiana

