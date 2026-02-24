Monday night girls' basketball regional round scores

ACROSS ACADIANA — Several Acadiana area squads kept their postseason hopes alive in the regional round on Monday night, as 10 schools powered their way into the next round with strong performances.

Class B

Hathaway 45, Glenmora 28

Zwolle 84, Lacassine 76

Division I Select

Alexandria 58, Acadiana 52

St. Joseph's Academy 46, St. Thomas More 29

Teurlings Catholic 50, Tioga 44

Division Il Non-Select

North Vermilion 48, Plaquemine 28

South Beauregard 72, Opelousas 62

West Feliciana 59, Iota 57

Wossman 65, Northwest 26

Northside 61, St. Michael 50

Division Ill Non-Select

Jena 55, Church Point 50

Ville Platte 63, Doyle 57, OT

Division Ill Select

Sacred Heart 57, New Iberia Catholic 15

Division IV Non-Select

East Feliciana 53, Jeanerette 43

Lake Arthur 66, Homer 29

Midland 68, Jonesboro-Hodge 29

White Castle 49, Franklin 39

Division IV Select

Cedar Creek 58, Opelousas Catholic 8

JS Clark Leadership Academy 64, Pickering 22

McGehee 43, Westminster Christian 17

Southern Lab 67, Highland Baptist 13

St. Mary's 65, St. Edmund Catholic 60, OT

Vermilion Catholic 57, Central Private 49

