Monday night girls' basketball regional round scores

ACROSS ACADIANA — Several Acadiana area squads kept their postseason hopes alive in the regional round on Monday night, as 10 schools powered their way into the next round with strong performances.
Class B
Hathaway 45, Glenmora 28
Zwolle 84, Lacassine 76
Division I Select
Alexandria 58, Acadiana 52
St. Joseph's Academy 46, St. Thomas More 29
Teurlings Catholic 50, Tioga 44
Division Il Non-Select
North Vermilion 48, Plaquemine 28
South Beauregard 72, Opelousas 62
West Feliciana 59, Iota 57
Wossman 65, Northwest 26
Northside 61, St. Michael 50
Division Ill Non-Select
Jena 55, Church Point 50
Ville Platte 63, Doyle 57, OT
Division Ill Select
Sacred Heart 57, New Iberia Catholic 15
Division IV Non-Select
East Feliciana 53, Jeanerette 43
Lake Arthur 66, Homer 29
Midland 68, Jonesboro-Hodge 29
White Castle 49, Franklin 39
Division IV Select
Cedar Creek 58, Opelousas Catholic 8
JS Clark Leadership Academy 64, Pickering 22
McGehee 43, Westminster Christian 17
Southern Lab 67, Highland Baptist 13
St. Mary's 65, St. Edmund Catholic 60, OT
Vermilion Catholic 57, Central Private 49
