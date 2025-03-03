Midland Girls Basketball falls in State Semifinal

HAMMOND — For the second consecutive year, the Midland Rebels girls basketball team reached the LHSAA Girls' State Tournament. However, their championship hopes were cut short after as they'd lose, 48-44, to top-seeded Lakeview.

Midland faced early struggles, turning the ball over 13 times in the first half and falling behind 24-11 by halftime.

However, the Rebels found their rhythm in the third quarter. Behind strong performances from Tora Savoy (15) and Molli Thibodeaux (14), who combined for 29 points, Midland trimmed the deficit to just five heading into the final period.

Despite the valiant comeback effort, Lakeview’s Timberlyn Washington proved too much to handle, scoring 23 points to lead her team to victory.

With the loss, Midland concludes their season with a 23-12 overall record, marking another impressive run in the state tournament.

